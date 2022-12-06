Memorial meeting held to mourn Jiang Zemin

Xinhua) 10:08, December 06, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- A memorial meeting for Jiang Zemin, who passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 96, was held Tuesday morning in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addressed the meeting.

All participants in the Great Hall of the People paid a three-minute silent tribute to Jiang at the start of the memorial meeting.

