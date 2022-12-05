Beautiful footage of space station astronauts return to Earth

(People's Daily App) 14:36, December 05, 2022

When the Shenzhou-14 capsule returned to Earth, it had a beautiful flaming tail. In this video clip, the Shenzhou-14 is caught in the same shot as the Chinese space station passing above. This clip was shot near the Xingming Observator, about 100 kilometers from Urumqi, the capital city of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Sunday.

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

