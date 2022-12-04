China's leather industry logs stable growth in Jan.-Oct.

Xinhua

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's leather industry registered stable expansion in the first 10 months of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows.

The combined business revenue of major manufacturers of leather, fur, feather and related products, as well as footwear, stood at 930.74 billion yuan (about 131.94 billion U.S. dollars), up 1.9 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

In the same period, these firms raked in total profits of 47.7 billion yuan, up 2.7 percent from the same period last year, with a pace 1.3 percentage points faster than the first three quarters.

Major enterprises in the industry are those with annual operating revenues of at least 20 million yuan.

