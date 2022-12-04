More world leaders mourn former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin

Xinhua) 09:07, December 04, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of many countries and international organizations continued to express their deep condolences by phone, letter and other means to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the passing of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin.

Jiang was an outstanding leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the country, who had made distinguished contributions to the cause of building socialism with Chinese characteristics, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

The principles of "long-term stability, future orientation, good-neighborly friendship and all-round cooperation" and the spirit of "good neighbor, good friend, good comrade and good partner" jointly established by Jiang and Vietnamese leaders have charted the course for the two parties and two countries to continuously develop relations and achieve important results, they said.

They believe that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the Chinese people will surely make new and greater achievements in building socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Recognizing Jiang as an outstanding leader and far-sighted statesman, Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari said the late Chinese leader has played an important role in enhancing China's international status.

Bhandari added that her country will always remember Jiang's contribution to fostering and consolidating the good-neighborly relations between Nepal and China.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and the kingdom's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud expressed their deep condolences over the passing of Jiang, and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved family and the Chinese people.

The late Chinese leader has laid a solid foundation for the vigorous development of China's economy, said Israeli President Isaac Herzog, adding that the Israeli people will never forget Jiang's important contribution to promoting the development of Israel-China relations.

President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan said that Jiang successfully led China to achieve rapid economic growth and social transformation, and achieved remarkable achievements.

Jiang had laid a good foundation for today's friendly and cooperative relations between Africa and China, Ramkalawan added.

Jiang was full of foresight and wisdom, and made great contributions to China's rapid economic growth and remarkable improvement of its international status in the past decades, said Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

Jiang was an outstanding Chinese leader, said Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, adding that the government and the people of Solomon Islands join the Chinese people in mourning the passing of such a great leader.

Jiang made a profound impact on China during his tenure, and his name will always be associated with China's economic take-off and accession to the World Trade Organization, said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, adding that Jiang's great efforts to promote the development of Germany-China relations will never be forgotten.

Jiang's contribution to China's development and reform and opening-up will always be remembered, said Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Those expressing condolences over Jiang's passing to the bereaved family, the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people also include:

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,

President of Cape Verde Jose Maria Neves,

Cameroonian President Paul Biya,

President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera,

Comorian President Azali Assoumani,

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde,

President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo,

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi,

President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum,

Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan,

King of Tonga Tupou VI,

President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis,

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto,

Norwegian King Harald V,

Estonian President Alar Karis,

Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba,

Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne,

Secretary General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan,

International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Zhao Houlin,

President of the Economic Community of West African States Commission Omar Alieu Touray.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)