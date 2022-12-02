Chinese national flag flown at half-mast to mourn death of Comrade Jiang Zemin at Tian'anmen

Xinhua) 14:28, December 02, 2022

A Chinese national flag is flown at half-mast to mourn the death of Comrade Jiang Zemin at Tian'anmen in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

