Chinese national flag flown at half-mast to mourn death of Comrade Jiang Zemin at Tian'anmen
(Xinhua) 14:28, December 02, 2022
A Chinese national flag is flown at half-mast to mourn the death of Comrade Jiang Zemin at Tian'anmen in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)
