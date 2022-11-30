Asia-Europe Young Leaders Campus opens in China

Xinhua) 11:04, November 30, 2022

XI'AN, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The first Asia-Europe Young Leaders Campus opened on Tuesday in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Themed "Building Global Partnership for Green Development," the two-day event features an opening ceremony, a forum and a roundtable discussion, among other events.

Over 100 young people from Asian and European countries attended the Asia-Europe Youth Forum on Green Development online and shared their views on topics such as green investment and ecological protection.

Fu Zhenbang, vice president of the All-China Youth Federation, said that green development is a key area to accelerate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and promote common global development.

"I hope that young people in Asia and Europe will actively exchange ideas, forge friendships and strengthen cooperation to jointly build a beautiful world and a better future," Fu said.

The event is hosted by the All-China Youth Federation and the organizing committee of the World Youth Development Forum.

