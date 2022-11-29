Weekly flu hospitalizations in U.S. hit record high since 2010: CDC
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Over 11,200 patients in the United States were hospitalized with flu in the latest week, the highest rate in the same period of time since 2010, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Seasonal influenza activity is elevated across the country, said the CDC.
Five flu-associated pediatric deaths were reported in the week ending Nov. 19, and a total of 12 pediatric flu deaths have been reported so far this season, according to the CDC.
The CDC estimates that so far this season, there have been at least 6.2 million flu illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations, and 2,900 deaths from flu.
