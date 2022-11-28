Balance of loans up in China's Yangtze River Delta

Xinhua) 10:52, November 28, 2022

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The balance of loans in the Yangtze River Delta region was 56.09 trillion yuan (about 7.86 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of October, up 13.9 percent year on year.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan reached 54.79 trillion yuan at the end of October, up 14.3 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans was 181.1 billion U.S. dollars at the end of October, down 10.8 percent year on year.

The balance of the region's deposits stood at 67.13 trillion yuan at the end of October, up 11.9 percent year on year.

Shanghai and the three provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui are under the ambit of the Yangtze River Delta region.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)