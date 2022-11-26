1 killed, 4 injured in Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California

Xinhua) 10:36, November 26, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and four others were injured in a Thanksgiving shooting in U.S. Southern California, authorities said on Friday.

Police officers responded to the shooting at approximately 6:45 p.m local time on Thursday, the Thanksgiving Day in the country, in Costa Mesa, a city in Orange County, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds," said the department in a statement, adding that two victims were transported to a trauma center hospital, where one victim was pronounced deceased and the second is in stable condition.

Three other victims were transported to other nearby hospitals. One of those victims is in critical condition and the two other victims are in stable condition, said the department.

Detectives worked through the night and learned the male suspect fled in a black Chevrolet truck. In the early morning hours on Friday, the suspect turned himself in and detectives made the arrest, according to the department.

Officials said that preliminary investigation confirmed this was an isolated incident.

