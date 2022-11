We Are China

In pics: Black Friday shopping

Xinhua) 10:04, November 26, 2022

A sales promotion sign is seen during Black Friday sales at a shop in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People shop at a store during Black Friday sales in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People walk past a shop during Black Friday sales in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A sales promotion sign is seen during Black Friday sales at a shop in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People shop at a store during Black Friday sales in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People walk with shopping bags during Black Friday in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People wait to enter a store during Black Friday in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People shop at a store during Black Friday in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People shop at a store during Black Friday in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People shop at a store during Black Friday in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People walk past a store with Black Friday promotion signs in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A sales promotion sign is seen at Yorkdale Shopping Center during Black Friday sales in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People shop at Yorkdale Shopping Center during Black Friday sales in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A sales promotion sign is seen at CF Toronto Eaton Center during Black Friday sales in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

