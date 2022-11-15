Extremists in uniform put U.S. at risk: report

Xinhua) 09:38, November 15, 2022

Supporters of then U.S. President Donald Trump gather near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Of the more than 900 people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attacks, 135 had military or law enforcement backgrounds.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Amid rising political violence in the United States, one of the most troubling facts about adherents of extremist movements is that veterans, active-duty military personnel and members of law enforcement are overrepresented, reported The New York Times on Sunday.

One estimate found that "at least 25 percent of members of extremist paramilitary groups have a military background," said the report, adding that is "partly due to extremist groups focusing on recruiting from these populations because of their skills."

For example, of the more than 900 people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attacks, 135 had military or law enforcement backgrounds, according to the report.

"For decades, police departments, the Pentagon and the Department of Veterans Affairs have known about the problem, yet they have made only halting progress in rooting out extremists in the ranks," it said.

"The end of wars and the return of the disillusioned veterans they can produce have often been followed by a spike in extremism," it added.

