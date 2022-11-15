Home>>
U.S. pediatric hospitals short on beds as respiratory illnesses surge among children: CNN
(Xinhua) 09:17, November 15, 2022
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Data showed that over three-quarters of pediatric hospital beds and 80 percent of intensive care beds for kids are full in the United States, and that's up from an average of about two-thirds full over the past two years, reported CNN on Sunday.
"Space for children in hospitals is at a premium across the country," said the report, which told the story of an infant who needed heart surgery but waited a long time in agony before she had a bed.
Hospitals are seeing higher numbers of sick infants and children due to a particularly early and severe season for respiratory infections in children, including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and influenza, the report explained.
