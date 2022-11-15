White House denounces "senseless shooting" at University of Virginia

Xinhua) 09:35, November 15, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The White House denounced on Monday the "senseless shooting" at the University of Virginia (UVA) in Charlottesville on Sunday night.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife are mourning with the UVA community.

The shooting that left three students dead and two others injured occurred late Sunday night and triggered a campus lockdown as well as a manhunt overnight.

"Our deepest condolences are with the countless families, friends, and neighbors grieving for those killed as well as those injured in this senseless shooting," the White House statement read.

"Too many families across America are bearing the awful burden of gun violence," it added.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody on Monday morning without incident, according to Henrico County police.

All three of the victims were football players, UVA President Jim Ryan told reporters on Monday.

Two students were wounded, with one in good condition and the other in critical condition, according to Ryan.

All classes have been canceled for Monday, with only designated UVA employees required to report to work.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting. The suspect was listed on the UVA's athletic website as a running back for the football team in 2018.

Founded in 1819, the UVA is among the leading public institutions of the United States.

