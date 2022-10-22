Highlights of 2022 Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV &Powersports Show

Xinhua) 10:30, October 22, 2022

People look at a snowmobile during the 2022 Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV &Powersports Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Oct. 21, 2022. Showcasing hundreds of snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles from major manufacturers across the world, the annual three-day show is scheduled to be held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People walk past an all-terrain vehicle during the 2022 Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV &Powersports Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Oct. 21, 2022. Showcasing hundreds of snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles from major manufacturers across the world, the annual three-day show is scheduled to be held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

