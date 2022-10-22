Farmers prepare for rapeseed sowing in Shangban Village, east China
A technician operates a drone to spread rapeseed in Shangban Village of Luoting Township in Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows a farmer operating a tractor to prepare the harvested paddy fields for rapeseed sowing in Shangban Village of Luoting Township in Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2022 shows a drone spreading rapeseed on harvested paddy fields in Shangban Village of Luoting Township in Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
A technician loads rapeseed onto a drone in Shangban Village of Luoting Township in Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
