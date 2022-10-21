Macao to host leisure-themed musical events

Xinhua) 16:06, October 21, 2022

MACAO, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will host leisure-themed musical events across the city to enrich residents' daily life and increase local tourism attractiveness.

The "hush! 2022 Concerts," scheduled to open on Saturday, is expected to present a number of musical events by over 40 local bands, musicians and artistic groups, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR, co-organizer of the concerts.

Audiences can participate in workshops teaching how to make sound effects and music using electronic devices with sounds collected from daily life. They can also have the chance to practice soul music together with professionals.

On the weekends of November, local performance troupes are scheduled to present marathon-style concerts of rock music, jazz, folk songs, heavy metal and popular music throughout the day on the beachside and downtown area of Coloane Island. They will also tour the Macao streets.

The Macao Percussion Association will invite audiences to a picnic and play music with tableware or other utensils. Music lovers are also invited to a music camp tour on a local farm.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)