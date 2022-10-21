Autumn scenery of Qinling Mountains in NW China's Shaanxi
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Qinling Mountains in Zhouzhi County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
In recent years, Shaanxi has made great efforts in ecological restoration and protection of Qinling Mountains, with the population of protected animals like crested ibises growing and ecotourism as well as other green industries booming. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Qinling Mountains in Zhouzhi County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Tourists visit Yukou Village of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 16, 2022.
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of Qinling Mountains in Zhouzhi County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
A crested ibis flies over the Zhaigou Village of Ningshan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 10, 2022.
Tourists visit Yukou Village of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 16, 2022.
Tourists gather at a yard of a homestay in Yuwan Village of Ningshan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 10, 2022.
Photos
