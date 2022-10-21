We Are China

Highlights of FINA Diving World Cup

Xinhua) 08:56, October 21, 2022

Cao Yuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Wang Zongyuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Wang Zongyuan of China reacts during the men's 3m springboard preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yiwen of China competes during the women's 3m springboard preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yuxi of China competes during the women's 10m plaform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Quan Hongchan of China competes during the women's 10m plaform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

