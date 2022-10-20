Home>>
Armored troops practice load and upload of vehicles
(China Military Online) 10:28, October 20, 2022
A gantry crane moves an amphibious assault vehicle attached to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army into place during a load and offload exercise on September 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)
