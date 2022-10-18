Home>>
Xi proposes 'targeted poverty alleviation' in Shibadong village
(People's Daily App) 14:09, October 18, 2022
In 2013, President Xi Jinping proposed 'targeted poverty alleviation' for the first time in a visit to Shibadong village in Hunan Province.
After this, impoverished counties developed industries by harnessing natural resources and adopted poverty alleviation measures tailored to each household.
Putting Xi's proposal into practice, the Chinese government in 2021 announced it had completed the arduous task of eradicating extreme poverty.
