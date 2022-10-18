Xi calls on Chinese to pull together with one mind to realize national rejuvenation

Xi Jinping on Monday called on all Chinese people to stay united as "a piece of hard steel" under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and pull together with one mind to power the giant ship of national rejuvenation through the wind and waves to reach its destination.

Xi made the remarks when he joined a group discussion with delegates from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region who are attending the 20th CPC National Congress.

