Home>>
Xi calls on Chinese to pull together with one mind to realize national rejuvenation
(People's Daily App) 14:05, October 18, 2022
Xi Jinping on Monday called on all Chinese people to stay united as "a piece of hard steel" under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and pull together with one mind to power the giant ship of national rejuvenation through the wind and waves to reach its destination.
Xi made the remarks when he joined a group discussion with delegates from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region who are attending the 20th CPC National Congress.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Quotable quotes from Xi Jinping's report to 20th CPC National Congress
- Major takeaways from Xi Jinping's report to 20th CPC National Congress
- Leaders say report plays guiding role
- 20th National Congress of Communist Party of China opens in Beijing, Xi Jinping delivers report to Congress on behalf of 19th CPC Central Committee
- Xi calls on Chinese to pull together with one mind to realize national rejuvenation
- Xi: China pursues strategy of opening up
- Sparing no effort to ensure China's grain security
- Presidium of 20th CPC National Congress holds its first meeting, Xi Jinping delivers speech
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.