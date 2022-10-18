In pics: press conference of One Month To Go to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Xinhua)

Photo taken on Oct. 17, 2022 shows the press conference of One Month To Go to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, capital of Qatar. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Qatar 2022 Chief Executive Officer Nasser Al Khater (L) and Supreme Committee for Delivery &Legacy Director General Yasir Al Jamal attend the press conference of One Month To Go to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, capital of Qatar, Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

FIFA's president Gianni Infantino speaks in a video message during the press conference of One Month To Go to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, capital of Qatar, Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chief Operating Officer of FIFA World Cup Colin Smith speaks during the press conference of One Month To Go to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, capital of Qatar, Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

