Police officer shoots woman after she shot herself at hospital in U.S. Montana: media

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- A woman was shot by police after she shot herself Sunday evening at a hospital in the U.S. state of Montana, local media reported Monday.

The 36-year-old Billings woman was shot by police in the emergency department at Billings Clinic Hospital, reported the Billings Gazette, a daily newspaper based in Billings, the largest city in Montana.

The individual entered the emergency department and began threatening to shoot herself, the newspaper quoted Billings police as saying.

Officers responded to the scene, and as the initial team of four entered the emergency department the woman fired one shot. Officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head that was apparently self-inflicted. Even as officers arrived, the woman allegedly picked up the handgun and ignored commands to stop. One officer shot her once, according to the report.

After the woman and the gun were secured, the woman was treated by medical staff and survived both wounds, the report added.

