U.S. forces steal 92 tankers of oil, wheat from Syria to Iraq
DAMASCUS, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. forces smuggled 92 tankers and trucks of stolen Syrian oil and wheat from northeastern Syria to U.S. bases in neighboring Iraq on Monday, state news agency SANA reported.
The oil tankers and wheat trucks were sent to Iraq through illegal border crossings set up by the U.S.-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
After entering Syria in 2014, the U.S. forces, under the pretext of fighting terrorist groups, have established military bases in oil-rich areas in northeastern and eastern Syria, and started the systematic stealing of Syrian oil.
The Syrian Oil Ministry said in August that the U.S. forces were stealing 80 percent of Syria's oil production, causing direct and indirect losses of about 107.1 billion U.S. dollars to Syria's oil and gas sectors.
