Imports, exports through Chinese-invested industrial zone see rise in Cambodia

Xinhua) 10:09, October 18, 2022

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The value of imports and exports passing through the Chinese-invested Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone (SSEZ) in Cambodia rose to 1.9 billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months of 2022, up 21 percent from 1.57 billion dollars over the same period last year, said an operator's report on Monday.

Situated in the southwestern coastal province of Preah Sihanouk, the SSEZ is the country's largest industrial zone in terms of size and occupancy.

Cambodian Ministry of Commerce's undersecretary of state and spokesman Penn Sovicheat said the SSEZ is a perfect example of win-win cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

"The SSEZ has provided a lot of jobs to the workers and served as a role model for the cluster industries and as a base for exports," he told Xinhua. "The SSEZ is located near the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, which is very convenient for trade exchange between Cambodia and other countries."

Neak Chandarith, director of the Cambodia 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Research Center, said the industrial zone has significantly contributed to supporting the country's exports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

