Cambodian PM gets honorary doctorate from prestigious local university

Xinhua) 15:28, August 05, 2022

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen speaks while receiving an honorary doctorate in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Aug. 5, 2022. Hun Sen on Friday was bestowed with an honorary doctorate of development from the state-run Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP). (Photo by Ly Lay/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Friday was bestowed with an honorary doctorate of development from the state-run Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP).

Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron presented the degree to him at the ceremony here, attended by his family members and hundreds of high-profile figures.

Speaking at the event, Hun Sen expressed thanks to the university for honoring his effort in developing the nation and in serving the people.

"I'd like to thank all government officials, armed forces and civil servants across the country for working hard to implement policies that I have adopted, and I'd like to share the pride I receive today with all of you," he said.

Hun Sen, 70, said learning is a lifelong journey and that he will continue learning until his last breath.

Naron said the degree was awarded to the prime minister for leading Cambodia from a war-devastated country to a peaceful and stable one with rapid development.

"The prime minister is the nation's first top leader to receive the honorary doctorate of development from the RUPP," he said.

