Qatar to host 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Players of Qatar celebrate on the awarding ceremony after the final match against Japan at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Qatar will host the quadrennial Asian men's football showpiece in 2023.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Qatar will host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup following a successful bid by the Qatar Football Association (QFA), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday.

Qatar beat out proposals by the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) and the Korea Football Association (KFA) to host the event, the governing body said in a statement.

AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa thanked all the bidding football associations and noted the capabilities of Qatar for hosting world-class sporting events, even on short notice.

"Qatar's capabilities and track record in hosting major international sporting events and their meticulous attention to detail are well admired throughout the globe," he said.

"Given the short lead time in preparation, we know that the hard work begins immediately but with their existing world-class infrastructure and unrivaled hosting capabilities, we are confident that Qatar will stage a worthy spectacle befitting the prestige and stature of Asia's crown jewel," he added.

Qatar are the reigning AFC Asian Cup champions and will be hosting the continent's most prestigious men's tournament for the third time after staging the 1988 and 2011 editions.

The AFC Executive Committee also deliberated upon the bidding proposals for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and shortlisted the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) as the final two bidders, with the hosting decision to be taken by the AFC Congress at its next meeting in February next year.

