Chinese mainland reports 374 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:20, October 12, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 374 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 78 in Shanxi and 62 in Xinjiang, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday.
A total of 1,386 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 261 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 244,997.
Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
