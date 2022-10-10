The fundamentals sustaining China's sound economic growth in the long run remain unchanged

China’s economy registered an average annual growth rate of 6.6% for the past decade or so, leading major economies and much higher than the global average of 2.6% and the 3.7% for developing economies over the same period. China contributed up to 38.6% on average to world economic growth, more than the G7 countries combined.

In 2021, China remained the world’s second largest economy and largest trading country, with its GDP accounting for 18.5% of the world economic aggregate and its foreign trade hitting $6.9 trillion, up by 7.2 percentage points and 56.8% respectively from a decade earlier.

The fundamentals sustaining China’s sound economic growth in the long run remain unchanged. China remains committed to opening-up. We will continue to uphold the principle of openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win results, expand high-level opening-up, share development dividends with the world and contribute more to the strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth of the world economy.

