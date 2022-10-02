Home>>
China's financial leasing sector posts steady expansion
(Xinhua) 15:59, October 02, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's financial leasing sector registered a steady expansion in 2021 despite COVID-19 shocks, a report from the China Banking Association showed.
As of the end of 2021, total assets of the country's financial leasing sector hit 3.58 trillion yuan (about 504.24 billion U.S. dollars), up 3.69 percent from a year ago, according to the report.
Products related to green development saw rapid growth last year. Data showed that the newly-added green leasing business expanded 81.75 percent year on year to 124.34 billion yuan in 2021.
The sector has also beefed up support to the real economy, with focuses put on strategic emerging and logistics sectors, according to the report.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's policy bank ups financial support for major projects
- China's net external financial assets stands at 1.986 trln USD
- New Zealand becomes first in world for financial sector climate reporting: minister
- China extends financial support to major foreign-funded companies
- China's Chongqing to see further financial opening-up
- China resolutely advances opening-up of financial sector: central bank governor
- China announces new rules regulating financial holding companies
- China to unveil new financial reform measures
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.