In pics: world heritage site Buseoksa Temple in South Korea

Xinhua) 15:45, October 01, 2022

Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2022 shows a view in the Buseoksa Temple in Yeongju, South Korea. Buseoksa Temple is one of the seven Buddhist mountain monasteries in South Korea which were listed by the UNESCO as world heritage sites in 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Tourists visit the Buseoksa Temple in Yeongju, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2022. Buseoksa Temple is one of the seven Buddhist mountain monasteries in South Korea which were listed by the UNESCO as world heritage sites in 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

