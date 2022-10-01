China committed to maintaining security of cross-border infrastructure with all parties

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China is seriously concerned about the recent multiple leaks and powerful underwater explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and is ready to cooperate with all parties to ensure the safety of cross-border infrastructure, a Chinese envoy said here Friday.

"The Nord Stream pipeline is the main artery for energy transportation in Europe, providing a vital gas supply to 23 European countries. Physical disruption of the pipeline, as a result of the leaks, has exacerbated the energy supply shortages in Europe," said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, at a Security Council meeting.

The envoy added that consumers around the world, particularly those in developing countries, are likely to suffer from the subsequent volatility in the energy markets and soaring energy prices.

"Leaks are still going on, and the impact on the shipping routes and ecological environment of the waters involved is still playing out. At the time when Europe and the world are facing a proliferation of intractable challenges, this indeed is a great and tragic calamity that we do not wish to see," the ambassador said.

"We have noted that some countries indicated that the leaks this time are not an accident, but very likely the result of deliberate sabotage. If true, this would constitute an attack on transnational civilian facilities and submarine pipelines, in violation of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other international laws," he said.

"We have also noted that all stakeholders agree that an objective, impartial, and professional investigation into the leaks is essential," he said.

