Ageless China - Fusion
(People's Daily) 13:57, October 01, 2022
Rebuilding Forbidden City and the Riverside Scene at Qingming Festival in Minecraft, drawing inspiration from parkour to document Chinese dancing and kungfu... Here in China, tech, games, anime, anyhing can be Guofeng. Young people are breaking all barriers in traditional culture, manifesting a romance that is unique to Chinese culture.
