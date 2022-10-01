Mainland spokesperson urges U.S. to stop using Taiwan to contain China

Xinhua) 10:28, October 01, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday urged the United States to handle affairs related to Taiwan cautiously and stop supporting Taiwan in a bid to contain China.

Zhu Fenglian, the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson, made the statement in response to the remarks made by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in her recent visits to Japan and the Republic of Korea.

"There is only one China, and Taiwan is part of it. Since the Taiwan question is China's domestic affair, foreign interference will not be tolerated," Zhu said.

She urged the United States to uphold the one-China principle and abide by the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques. She warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority that its attempts to look for U.S. support for their "independence" agenda would not succeed.

