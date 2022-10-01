At least 19 killed, 27 wounded in Kabul suicide blast

An Afghan security force member stands guard near the site of a suicide blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 30, 2022. At least 19 people were killed and 27 others wounded on Friday in a suicide explosion that rocked an education center in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

KABUL, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- At least 19 people were killed and 27 others wounded on Friday in a suicide explosion that rocked an education center in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

"Students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber struck at this educational center. Unfortunately, 19 people have been martyred and 27 others wounded," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack in Police District 13 of Kabul.

A similar blast claimed seven lives and injured 41 others in Kabul a week ago.

Photo taken on Sept. 30, 2022 shows the site of a suicide blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. At least 19 people were killed and 27 others wounded on Friday in a suicide explosion that rocked an education center in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

