China has been strong buttress to UN, says UNGA president

Csaba Korosi (L), president of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, delivers his closing remarks at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 26, 2022.

"As a founding member of the UN and a permanent member of the Security Council, China has been a strong buttress to the blue flag (of the UN)," said Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"As a founding member of the UN and a permanent member of the Security Council, China has been a strong buttress to the blue flag (of the UN)," Korosi said in his remarks during a virtual reception held by China's Permanent Mission to the UN to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Korosi congratulated China on its achievements in promoting development and prosperity.

"China's Global Development Initiative offers a great opportunity to catalyze sustainable development and to implement the 2030 Agenda," he added.

Also speaking at the reception, UN Undersecretary-General Courtenay Rattray, chef de cabinet of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the world body highly values China's many contributions to its work and China's standing as a major pillar of international cooperation.

"As we mark this important milestone, let us look ahead and work to ensure that China and the world advance in our shared efforts to address regional and global challenges," he said.

Nearly 200 senior UN officials, permanent representatives and senior diplomats from more than 100 countries, journalists from international media outlets as well as friendly people from all walks of life attended the reception via video link.

