We Are China

View of deer park in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 16:56, September 21, 2022

Visitors have fun with a sika deer at a deer park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A sika deer forages at a deer park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A sika deer forages at a deer park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A visitor has fun with a sika deer at a deer park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)