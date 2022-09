Tree-shape formation appears on Qiantang River

(People's Daily App) 16:18, September 21, 2022

When the tidal bores of the Qiantang River recede, a tree-shape landscape is carved out on the mudflat, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province.

(Produced by Zhu Yaze and Cheng Ming)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)