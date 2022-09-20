China's GX Foundation signs MoU to help eliminate cataract blindness in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's GX Foundation signed here on Monday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help eliminate cataract blindness in Cambodia's southeastern Prey Veng province, according to a press statement from Cambodia's health ministry.

Under the MoU, the GX Foundation will provide two mobile eye treatment centers and a 35-seat bus as well as send Chinese doctors to work with their Cambodian counterparts to offer free cataract surgery to patients in Prey Veng province, the statement said.

Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng said the project was initiated under the frameworks of the Belt and Road Initiative and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Cambodia and China.

"I would like to thank the government and people of China for having provided a great amount of aid to Cambodia for the development of health infrastructure and human resources," Bunheng said in the statement.

GX Foundation is a Chinese non-profit and non-governmental organization registered in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region with the aim of providing humanitarian aid in the public health sector. It was established in 2018 for realizing people-to-people connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative.

