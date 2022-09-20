China's GX Foundation signs MoU to help eliminate cataract blindness in Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's GX Foundation signed here on Monday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help eliminate cataract blindness in Cambodia's southeastern Prey Veng province, according to a press statement from Cambodia's health ministry.
Under the MoU, the GX Foundation will provide two mobile eye treatment centers and a 35-seat bus as well as send Chinese doctors to work with their Cambodian counterparts to offer free cataract surgery to patients in Prey Veng province, the statement said.
Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng said the project was initiated under the frameworks of the Belt and Road Initiative and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Cambodia and China.
"I would like to thank the government and people of China for having provided a great amount of aid to Cambodia for the development of health infrastructure and human resources," Bunheng said in the statement.
GX Foundation is a Chinese non-profit and non-governmental organization registered in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region with the aim of providing humanitarian aid in the public health sector. It was established in 2018 for realizing people-to-people connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative.
Photos
Related Stories
- Renewing Silk Road Spirit and Working for a Community with a Shared Future
- 9 years on, Belt and Road cooperation builds up connectivity for global prosperity
- BRI a great undertaking that benefits people of all participating countries
- Digital trade spurs growth in Belt and Road partner countries
- China donates 150 new vehicles, office equipment to Cambodia in preparation for upcoming ASEAN meetings
- Hong Kong to get more support in contribution to building of Belt and Road
- Chinese Embassy in Cambodia has saved some scam victims from Taiwan island: FM
- China's BRI new opportunity for deepening mutual cooperation with Africa
- BRI puts developing nations on right track for growth, says U.S. scholar
- Belt and Road Initiative transforming Africa's development landscape: experts
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.