Chinese, Togolese presidents exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 08:52, September 20, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulatory messages with his Togolese counterpart, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi pointed out that China and Togo enjoy a profound traditional friendship.

Over half a century since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, the two sides have always been sincere and friendly towards each other, staunchly supported each other on issues related to their respective core interests and of major concern, produced fruitful results in practical cooperation, and brought real benefits to their people, no matter how the international landscape has changed, he said.

Facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said, the people of the two countries have supported and helped each other, and stood together to overcome difficulties, writing a new chapter of the China-Togo friendship.

Xi said that he places high importance on the development of China-Togo relations, and is ready to work with President Gnassingbe to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to consolidate political mutual trust, deepen cooperation in various fields under the frameworks of the Belt and Road cooperation and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, lift bilateral ties to new levels, and make positive contributions to building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future.

In his message, Gnassingbe said since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, the Togo-China partnership has been firm, stable and fruitful. Thanks to the common concern and promotion of the leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have grown stronger and achieved fruitful results, benefiting the people of the two countries, he added.

Noting that China has always been Togo's key strategic partner in exploring a path of comprehensive and sustainable development, Gnassingbe said Togo appreciates China's continued commitment to firmly stand with African countries and strengthen China-Africa partnership for common prosperity.

He added that Togo unswervingly adheres to the one-China principle, and he is ready to work with President Xi to continue strengthening the friendly and cooperative relations between Togo and China.

