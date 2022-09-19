Can the Luban Workshop help you succeed?

(People's Daily App) 09:54, September 19, 2022

President Xi Jinping mentioned the Luban Workshop twice on Thursday at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Why?

The Luban Workshop is a Chinese vocational program that trains people overseas. It has been growing in some SCO countries. Named after Lu Ban, an ancient Chinese woodworking master, the Luban Workshop aims to promote vocational education exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries and regions. Twenty such workshops have been built in 19 countries.

Since the first Luban Workshop was built in Thailand in 2016, more than 3,200 students have studied vocational education at Luban Workshops worldwide.

