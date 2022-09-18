Gala on 50th anniversary of normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties held in Japan

Xinhua) 09:47, September 18, 2022

Japanese actress and singer Yumiko Araki performs at a gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 16, 2022. A gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties was held on Friday evening in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Shang Yong/Xinhua)

TOKYO, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- A gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties was held on Friday evening in Tokyo, Japan.

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou attended the gala and delivered a speech, expressing his hope for both sides to push the bilateral ties in the right direction of peace, friendship and cooperation.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda said at the gala that looking forward to the continuous development of peaceful and friendly relations between Japan and China, he hoped the people of the two countries will work for a better future with a new mindset.

Literary and art works can play an important role in promoting Japan-China friendship, Japanese actress and singer Yumiko Araki told Xinhua on the sidelines of the gala, adding that she will further contribute to bilateral exchanges in the future.

Araki is well known in China for playing the role of Kojika Jun, the impressive protagonist in the Japanese TV series Moero Attack, or Women Players of Volleyball.

The gala, themed "neighbors across a narrow strip of water co-creating the future" and hosted by the Union of Chinese Residing in Japan, featured the representation of warm moments in exchanges between China and Japan through dances, songs and instrumental music performances.

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou speaks at a gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 16, 2022. A gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties was held on Friday evening in Tokyo, Japan. Kong Xuanyou attended the gala and delivered a speech, expressing his hope for both sides to push the bilateral ties in the right direction of peace, friendship and cooperation. (Photo by Ye Mao/Xinhua)

Artists play traditional Chinese musical instruments at a gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 16, 2022. A gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties was held on Friday evening in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Shang Yong/Xinhua)

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda speaks at a gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 16, 2022. A gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties was held on Friday evening in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ye Mao/Xinhua)

