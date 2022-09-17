Chinese vice president to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Xinhua) 12:46, September 17, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the UK government, Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to be held in London on September 19, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Saturday.

