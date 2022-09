People mourn Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II in London

Xinhua) 13:17, September 11, 2022

Two girls hold flowers as they walk to Buckingham Palace to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II in London, Britain, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A card is seen amid flowers commemorating the late Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park in London, Britain, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A photo is seen amid flowers commemorating the late Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park in London, Britain, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A note is seen amid flowers commemorating the late Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park in London, Britain, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A boy walks past flowers commemorating the late Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park in London, Britain, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

