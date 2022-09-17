U.S. Black women suffer from pay gap: report

September 17, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- In the United States, pay gap is especially stark for Black women, who face not only race discrimination, but also sex discrimination, reported the National Women's Law Center on Thursday.

Among full-time, year-round workers, Black women typically make just 67 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men, according to the report.

"This wage gap costs Black women 1,891 U.S. dollars per month, 22,692 dollars per year and a staggering loss of 907,680 dollars over a 40-year career," said the report.

The U.S. labor market has shifted dramatically since March 2020 -- millions of jobs were lost, particularly the low-paid jobs where Black women are overrepresented, and many women left the labor force altogether, it said.

"The loss of these jobs means the wage gap for full-time year-round workers in 2021 doesn't capture the experience of the many Black women who lost jobs, were forced into part-time work, or who were pushed out of the labor force altogether during the pandemic," it added.

