Three-quarters of voters say U.S. headed in wrong direction: poll

Xinhua) 09:30, August 23, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Nearly three-quarters of U.S. voters say the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new poll conducted by NBC News.

The poll, which was released on Sunday, showed that only 21 percent of voters think the nation is headed in the right direction while 74 percent argue the opposite.

This was the fifth-straight NBC News survey showing this number in the 70s.

Additionally, 58 percent of voters believe America's best days are behind it while another 68 percent think the nation is currently in an economic recession.

About a third of the respondents said they believe the state of the nation will worsen over the next five years, the poll revealed.

Just two percentage points more, or 36 percent, say they think things will get better in that same time period, and 21 percent said they think things will stay the same.

Besides, U.S. President Joe Biden's approval rating was still mired in the low 40s.

The poll, conducted Aug. 12-16 of 1,000 registered voters, has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.

