Imported monkeypox case reported in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:33, September 17, 2022

CHONGQING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The health commission of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality said Friday that it has found an imported case of monkeypox.

The case is an inbound traveler who transferred to Chongqing from abroad. The case developed symptoms, including a rash, during quarantine.

A laboratory test was conducted and the results showed positive for the monkeypox virus nucleic acid. Experts diagnosed the case as a confirmed case of monkeypox.

The patient is currently under quarantine and receiving treatment at a designated hospital, and is in a stable condition. All the close contacts have been placed under medical observation.

