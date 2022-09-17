China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts to conduct 2nd extravehicular activities
Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Sept. 1, 2022 shows Shenzhou-14 astronauts Chen Dong (R), Liu Yang conducting extravehicular activities (EVAs) out of the space station lab module Wentian. (Photo by Li Jie/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts will conduct extravehicular activities (EVAs) for the second time within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Friday.
The Shenzhou-14 astronauts are now in good condition, and the space station combination is operating stably, with the conditions in place for the crew's second EVAs, the CMSA said.
Since completing the first EVAs, the astronauts have conducted the recovery of EVAs, tested and operated the mechanical arm, and made preparations for the second EVAs.
They also continued to carry out space science experiments and tests, such as space material research and the cultivation of higher plants, according to the CMSA.
Astronauts Chen Dong and Liu Yang successfully exited the space station lab module Wentian on Sept. 1 to conduct their first EVAs. The pair returned to the lab module on early hours of Sept. 2 after about six hours of EVAs.
China launched the Shenzhou-14 spaceship on June 5, sending three astronauts to its space station combination for a six-month mission.
