Languages

Archive

Friday, September 16, 2022

Home>>

Farmers busy harvesting crops reap benefits in county in NW China's Qinghai

(People's Daily Online) 18:22, September 16, 2022
Farmers busy harvesting crops reap benefits in county in NW China's Qinghai
Farmers harvest crops in a field in Gangcha county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Dang Zhi)

Farmers have been busy harvesting crops in Gangcha county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Photos