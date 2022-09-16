We Are China

Farmers busy harvesting crops reap benefits in county in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 18:22, September 16, 2022

Farmers harvest crops in a field in Gangcha county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Dang Zhi)

Farmers have been busy harvesting crops in Gangcha county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)