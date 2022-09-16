Home>>
Farmers busy harvesting crops reap benefits in county in NW China's Qinghai
(People's Daily Online) 18:22, September 16, 2022
|Farmers harvest crops in a field in Gangcha county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Dang Zhi)
Farmers have been busy harvesting crops in Gangcha county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.