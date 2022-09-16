Farmers harvest vegetables grown at green aquaponics base in China's Jiangxi

Farmers harvest vegetables, which are grown together with fish at an aquaponics base in Yaoxu town, Yushui district, Xinyu city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (vip.people.com.cn/Zhao Chunliang)

Farmers have been busy harvesting vegetables, which are being grown together with fish at an aquaponics base in Yaoxu township, Yushui district, Xinyu city, east China's Jiangxi Province, as reported on Sept. 13, 2022.

By taking full advantage of aquaculture and hydroponics, the base with a water area of more than 100 mu (about 6.7 hectares) was set up to cultivate fish and vegetables such as water spinach in combination, a farming practice that can generate sound ecological and economic benefits.

In recent years, Xinyu city has promoted the aquaponics system by cultivating fish or crayfish together with vegetables, rice or lotus, as well as introducing factory farming, helping increase farmers' incomes and fuel rural vitalization.

